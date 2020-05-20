|
SHERMAN-Brian Michael Bentley, 44, passed away unexpectedly May 17, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Brianna and Cheyenne of the home; father, Bill Bentley (Star) of McKinney, Texas; mother, Sheryl Murdock of Sherman, Texas; sister, Michelle Alpers (Ricky) of Pottsboro, Texas; nephew, Christopher Bentley (Micaylah) of Gordonville, Texas as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a close-knit group of friends.
Brian was born in Sherman, Texas and graduated from Sherman High School in 1994. At the time of his death he was working at Schiffman Trucking.
Brian was a loving son, father, brother and always put others before himself. Faith, family and friends were deeply important to him and he was happiest when he was spending time at home with others. He relished his phone calls with his dad and sister, explaining the universe or talking about nothing at all. His greatest joy were his girls who filled him with pride. There will be a public viewing at Waldo Funeral Home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020