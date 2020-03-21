|
Brian Williams, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend gained his Heavenly wings Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He leaves behind his family whom he loved more than anything.
Brian had an outgoing personality and had the ability to charm everyone he met. He was generous to a fault and had a true passion for helping people. He had a deep commitment to God and always wanted to share that love with everyone he knew. Brian loved to cook and was always striving to learn more so he could wow friends and family with his amazing dishes. He spent his life loving his family and supporting them with his love and laughter.
Brian was born February 18, 1980 in Denison to Sam and Barbara Williams. He graduated from Bells High School and was an Eagle Scout. He married the love of his life, Amber Leigh Dodson on May 31, 2003.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Amber, his three beautiful children, Brenna, Isabella (Bella) and Samuel, his parents Sam and Barbara Williams of Bells, his loving siblings, Robert Williams (Leandra) of Howe, and Rachel Marsh (David) of Bells. His mother-in-law, Marilyn Dodson, of Denison, Sisters-in-law, Ashley Means (Andrew) of Denison, Alissa Boggs (Robert) of Dallas, Autumn Vaughn (Cody) of McAlester, Oklahoma, and brother-in-law Addison Coffman (Ashley) of Denison. Aunts, Betty Brinkley and Carol Brinkley both of Bells, Robbin Moreno (Mario), and Debbie Souther (Alan) of Pottsboro, uncles, James Brinkley (Ann) of Whitesboro, and Michael Brinkley of Bells. He also leaves behind 9 nieces, and 6 nephews, whom he adored, as well as a host of cousins.
Graveside service for Brian will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Russell Clemons officiating. Public viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 21, 2020