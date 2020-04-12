|
|
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 the Lord called Bridget Michelle Bevels, 52, of Sherman, to her Heavenly home.
Bridget was born November 22, 1967 in Sherman, Texas the daughter of Leonard Bevels and Ruby (White) Mitchell. She graduated from Sherman High, the Class of 1986. Bridget loved her family and spending time with them. She touched the lives of many people with her smile, her generosity, and her zest for life. Bridget was the sunshine in the life of many people and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Bridget leaves behind her beloved family, son, Wesley Bevels of Sherman, TX; daughter, Brichelle Bevels of Sherman, TX; brothers, Leonard Bevels of Plano,TX; James Mitchell of Allen, TX; and sister Ericka Hale of Richardson, TX.
Private graveside service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Bell Fountain Cemetery in Ravenna, Texas. A wake will be held from 9 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020