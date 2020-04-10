Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Bell Fountain Cemetery
Ravenna, TX
BRIDGET MICHELLE BEVELS

BRIDGET MICHELLE BEVELS
Bridget Michelle Bevels, 52, of Sherman, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.
Bridget is survived by her family, son, Wesley Bevels of Sherman, TX; daughter, Brichelle Bevels of Sherman, TX; brothers, Leonard Bevels of Plano, TX; James Mitchell of Allen, TX; and sister Ericka Hale of Richardson, TX.
Private graveside service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Bell Fountain Cemetery in Ravenna, Texas. A wake will be held from 9 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020
