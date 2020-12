Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BRIDGETTE's life story with friends and family

Share BRIDGETTE's life story with friends and family

SHERMAN-Bridgette Denise Dotson, 58, of Sherman, died November 24, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

She is survived by her children; Ladonna Evelyn, and Cedric Dotson; grandchildren; Trinity Orr- Runnels, August Evelyn, and Aniya Evelyn; sibling; Myrtle M. Mask, and a host of family and friends.

A Memorial service will be 7:00 p.m. December 4th, at Cravens Funeral Home- Sherman Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store