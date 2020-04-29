|
|
Brooks Ray Frith, 71, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Friday, April 24, 2020 at Pilot Point Care Center in Pilot Point, Texas.
Mr. Frith was born September 27, 1948 in Denison, Texas, the son of Buford and Jewel (Arnettie) Frith. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Army. Brooks married the true love of his life, Jimmie Baker, August 3, 1973 in Denison, Texas. Brooks worked with his hands and was an excellent carpenter. Brooks loved his family and spending time with them. He was a member of the Southmayd Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Frith leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 46 years, Jimmie Frith of Denison, TX; daughters, Jennifer Fleck and husband, Chris of Spicewood, TX; Bethany Frith and Michael Munoz of Sherman, TX; Amy Pierce Brock and husband, Jason of Sherman, TX; Janel Moody and husband, Wade of Ft. Worth, TX; son, Jon Frith and wife, Carrie of Whitesboro, TX; grandchildren, Blake Fleck and wife, Ali, Olivia Fleck, Kade Fleck, Hannah Thompson, Lincoln Thompson, Kaela Barnett and husband, Tim; Cooper Pierce, Nolan Frith, Leah Frith, and Isaiah Frith; great grandchildren, Declan Barnett, River Barnett, and Harper Fleck; sisters, Barbara Bass of Waco, TX; Joyce Balderman of Dallas, TX; Louise Swink and husband, Lonnie of Denison, TX; and Diann Frith of Denison, TX; brothers, Henry Davis of Colbert, OK; and Billy Frith of Denison, TX.
Mr. Frith was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Jewel Frith, sisters, Mary Lou Rich, Debbie Swink, Judy Stegal and brother, Bruce Frith.
Private graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Danny Wood officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherrfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020