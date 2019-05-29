Buford Bostic, 80, entered into eternal life Sunday May 26, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center.

Mr. Bostic was born April 30, 1939 in Palestine, Texas the son of Homer and Winnie (Munday) Bostic. He married the love of his life, Alva Meek. Buford loved the outdoors, especially working in his garden, camping, and fishing, with his son, son-in-law, and grandsons, while making his own fishing lures. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Bostic leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Alva Bostic of Denison; daughters, Stephanie Franklie (Donnie) of Denison, Brandie Bostic of Denison; son, Brandon Bostic (Melissa) of Denison; grandchildren, Dylan Dunn, Hailey Dunn, Joey (Jessica) Franklin, Trey (Brooke) Franklin, Caleb Kennedy, Ashlyn (Wyatt) Eastabrook, Tristyn Bostic and Kaden Dowdey; great grandchildren, Byntlie Franklin and Emily Franklin; and special to the family, Baylie Franklin and Briggy Franklin. He was proceeded in death by his parents and three sisters, Inez, Ruth and Mable.

Graveside services for Mr. Bostic will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery in Bells with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Trey Franklin, Joey Franklin, Brandon Bostic, Donnie Franklin, Dylan Dunn, and Caleb Kennedy.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019