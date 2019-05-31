|
Buford Bostic, 80, of Denison, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Hebron Cemetery in Bells. Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Alva Bostic of Denison; daughters, Stephanie Franklin of Denison, and Brandie Bostic of Denison; son, Brandon Bostic of Denison; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019
