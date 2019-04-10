Burl Allen Rich, age 81, was called to his heavenly home Friday, April 5, 2019 in Bonham, Texas.

Mr. Rich was born September 1, 1937 in Graham, Texas the son of Howard and Marie (Ridell) Rich. In high school, he was a star athlete. Burl was an All-State football player, second fastest hurdler in the state of Texas, and played All Star soft ball for Clark Equipment. He later served his country proudly in the U. S. Army and Marines. Burl served as the president of New Deal Booster Club in 1976, and coached Little League Baseball. Burl was also a great dad and granddad. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Rich leaves behind his family, sons Tony Rich, Harold Rich, daughter, DeDe Alderman; stepsons, Chuck Stevens, Ronnie Stevens; numerous grandchildren; great-grand children and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Lou Rich, son, Burl Rich Jr and stepson Donnie Stevens.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019