Burl Allen Rich, age 81, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in Bonham, Texas.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, Denison.
He is survived by his family, sons, Tony Rich, Harold Rich, daughter, DeDe Alderman, step sons, Chuck Stevens, Ronnie Stevens, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
