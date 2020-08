Buster Eugene Russell, a faithful servant of God, passed away at 82 years of age on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Denison, TX. Buster was born November 30, 1937 to Buster and Allie Russell in Maysville, OK.

To rejoice in his victory Buster leaves behind his wife, Ruth Ann Cogburn Russell of Seminole, OK; daughters, Eugenia Russell Copeland (Kenneth) of Denison, Texas; Sharon Russell of Oklahoma, Sheila Russell Chamberlain of Oklahoma; sons, James Gregory Russell (Sandra) of Savoy, Texas and Billy Joe Russell (Jeannie) of Dublin, Texas.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

