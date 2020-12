Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN-Scott, Buster L, 70, of Bonham, died October 29, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison Texas.

He is survived by his children; Stephanie Nelson, Buster Nelson, Adrean Fuller, Shauntae Fuller, and Julius Scott III, siblings; Julius Scott Jr., L.C. Scott, and Timothy Scott, and a host of family and friends.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday December 5th at Cravens Funeral Home- Sherman Texas

