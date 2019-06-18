Services for Byron J. McDaniel, "Mac", age 94, of Sherman, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Chapel On The Hill on the west side of Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. He died Saturday morning, June 15, 2019.

He was born October 31, 1924 in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, the son of H.C. and Alice Durham McDaniel. He attended schools in Oklahoma and earned a BA Degree from Southeastern State University in Durant.

He married Wilma D. Vernon on August 24, 1950, in San Antonio. She and two infant daughters preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Mr. McDaniel served a distinguished career in the Air Force as a Rated Instructor and Senior Command Pilot. He flew a variety of both reciprocating and jet aircraft. His duty assignments took him to Guam and Eniwetok on the "H" Bomb test project, Europe with NATO, stateside bases, Korea and Asia.

After retirement from the Air Force, he was employed by the City of Sherman as the Personnel/Civil Service Director and Purchasing Agent.

Mr. McDaniel was a member of the Sherman Optimist Boys Club, Noon Lions Club and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.

Mac loved his family with all his heart and is survived by three sons, Steve McDaniel of Sherman, David McDaniel of Hot Springs, AR and Gary Carson of Lake Cherokee, Texas; their wives; grand; and great grand babies.

He was passionate about taking care of people in need and was an avid supporter of many associations, most notably the and the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

He has asked that in lieu of flowers, Memorials be made to: Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, by phone 214-559-7650, or by mail to: 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219.