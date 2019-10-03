Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness
2401 S. College Blvd
Denison, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caleb Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caleb Glenn Love


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caleb Glenn Love Obituary
Caleb G. Love was born Oct 12,1999 in Denison, Texas to Michael G. Love, Sr. and Darlean Love. Caleb has two brothers Michael G. Love, Jr. and Sean Albee Love. Caleb always had a radiant smile and a sweet personality and brought joy and happiness to everyone he met.  He is survived by his parents, Michael and Darlean Love; his brothers, Michael, Jr., and Sean Love; and grandfather, Tommy Glenn Hawkins; and his loving aunts and uncles. We will love you always.
Caleb Glenn Love passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Texoma Medical Center following a sudden illness at the tender age of 19.
Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness at 2401 S. College Blvd in Denison, Texas. Lloyd Allen will be officiating. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Denison, Texas.
Caleb will lie in state at Waldo Funeral Home on Friday, October 4,
2019 beginning at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caleb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now