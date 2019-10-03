|
Caleb G. Love was born Oct 12,1999 in Denison, Texas to Michael G. Love, Sr. and Darlean Love. Caleb has two brothers Michael G. Love, Jr. and Sean Albee Love. Caleb always had a radiant smile and a sweet personality and brought joy and happiness to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Darlean Love; his brothers, Michael, Jr., and Sean Love; and grandfather, Tommy Glenn Hawkins; and his loving aunts and uncles. We will love you always.
Caleb Glenn Love passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Texoma Medical Center following a sudden illness at the tender age of 19.
Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness at 2401 S. College Blvd in Denison, Texas. Lloyd Allen will be officiating. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Denison, Texas.
Caleb will lie in state at Waldo Funeral Home on Friday, October 4,
2019 beginning at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for public visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019