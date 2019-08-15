|
Callie 'Louise' Ledbetter or Aunt Louise, as she was known to most of our family, was born June 5, 1924 in Bells, TX to William and Sally 'Maude' Ledbetter. She was the youngest of 5 children. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, August 9, 2019 at the age of 95 after a lengthy illness.
Louise grew up in Bells and took care of her aging parents until their passing. Her first job was at Hardwicke-Etter in Sherman, during World War II where she worked on the artillery shell line. Once the war ended, and the line was discontinued, Louise went to work for General Telephone Company as a telephone operator where she worked until her retirement in 1986 when Verizon took over the company and moved the remaining telephone operators to Plano. She continued to care for her old home place in Bells, push mowing it herself until she was in her early 80's as well as tending to loved one's graves in the Bells cemetery. She loved to garden and grew flowers and vegetables of all kinds. She and her sister Bernice Mitchell shared a home for many years until Bernice's passing seven years ago. Louise was a longtime member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman.
Louise loved each and every member of her family and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She could recall each and every family member's birthday, anniversary, etc. and did not fail to call and give good wishes to her family on their special days. Louise always tried to find the good in people and treated all people with love and respect. She loved her pets more than anything and devoted her life to caring for numerous dogs and cats from the time she was a child. She once related one of her earliest memories was dressing her cat up in baby clothes and pushing it around in a baby carriage.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maude Ledbetter, brothers, Raymond and Leon Ledbetter, sisters, Bernice Mitchell and Martha Taylor and niece Geraldine Wimpee.
She is survived by nieces, Marjorie Carr of Sherman, Annie Johnson and husband Lane of Waxahachie, Judy Dubois and husband Nathan of Lansing Michigan, Marie Webster of Oklahoma City, Betty Jones of Idaho; and nephew, Frank Taylor of Collinsville; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved cats, Timmy, Tressa, Trixie and Punkin.
