Calvin Eugene Wester, 81, of Denison, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Greenville Gardens in Greenville.
No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his children, Ronnie Gene Wester of Denison, Calvin Lynn Wester of Denison, and Natalie Bauman of Pottsboro; brothers, Donald Wester of Sherman, and Charles Wester of Collinsville; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 2, 2019