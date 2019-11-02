Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Wester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Eugene Wester

Send Flowers
Calvin Eugene Wester Obituary
Calvin Eugene Wester, 81, of Denison, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Greenville Gardens in Greenville.
No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his children, Ronnie Gene Wester of Denison, Calvin Lynn Wester of Denison, and Natalie Bauman of Pottsboro; brothers, Donald Wester of Sherman, and Charles Wester of Collinsville; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -