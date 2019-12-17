|
|
Calvin Loyd Essary, age 90, passed away December 14, 2019 in Bonham, Texas. Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Richardson Essary, and son-in-law, Joe Kevin Hall.
Calvin was born in Bonham, TX on October 29, 1929 to Joe Buddy Essary and Lona Tacker Essary. Calvin attended Bonham schools. At the age of 11, he was invited to church by a childhood friend, John Alvin Jaynes. Shortly thereafter, he was baptized at First Baptist Church, Bonham. Calvin married the love of his life, Lucille Richardson on October 8, 1952 in Durant,
Oklahoma. He displayed a life of service, dedication, and hard work. He honorably served in the U.S. Army, Army Reserves, and the National Guard for a total of 8 years where he held the rank of Sergeant. He was stationed at the former Fort Ord, CA and Fort Polk, LA during his military tenure. He received the Good Conduct medal and the National Defense Service medal.
He worked several jobs to include working in the West Texas oil fields, Southwest Pump Company, and with construction of the Sam Rayburn Veteran's Center in Bonham. His excellent reputation and outstanding work ethic were noticed and rewarded when he was offered the job of his dreams with the U.S. Postal Service. He proudly served as a letter carrier in Bonham until his retirement in 1988.
While raising his family, he enjoyed wood-working, boating, and riding his motorcycles.
He could build just about anything out of wood and often did. He enjoyed a life of staying
active and being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He could often be found at a baseball or softball field, basketball gym, or school programs. For several years
when his children were young, he coached little league baseball, supported band boosters, and volunteered many hours to assist with various school activities. His home was always open to anyone who needed a meal or simply a place to go. During his retirement years, he spent much time volunteering with the local crisis center, frequenting the local coffee shops, hospital café, and enjoying many meals at the Snap Center with his friends. He also enjoyed traveling with his coffee shop buddies on several trips.
Calvin is survived by his sons, Davy J. Essary and wife Contessa of Trenton, Dan W. Essary and wife Tammie of Bonham; daughters, Deborah L. Essary and Donna G. Hall both of Bonham; grandchildren, Kristi A. Yarborough and husband Brent of Bonham; DJ Essary and wife Stefanie of Melissa, Rusty Essary and wife Taylir of Trenton, Addisyn Dobbels and husband Mikey of Bonham, Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lydia Essary of Bonham, Teala McMurtry of Bonham, Lacy Stanley and husband Chad of Mulberry, and Jessica Hall of Bonham; great-grandchildren, Katyn and Darian Yarborough of Bonham, Kinsley, Karley, Kyndall, and Kamden Essary of Melissa, Maxximus Essary of Trenton, Carson and Carigan McMurtry of Bonham, Will and Case Stanley of Mulberry, and Cade Hall of Bonham.
Funeral services with military honors will be held at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, 2022 N. Center St, Bonham, TX on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Bro. Mike Allred will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the Unites States Army Honor Guard.
Family visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations or contributions may be made to the Bonham Snap Center, ATTN: Meals on Wheels, 210 E. 6 th St, Bonham, Tx 75418.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019