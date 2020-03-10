|
Camelia "Cammy" Ann Reed, 60, of Whitesboro, TX went to meet Jesus peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday, March 6th, , 2020.
Family Viewing Services will be Tuesday, March 10th from 1-2 PM.
Funeral Services will immediately follow from 2-3 PM at American Funeral Services in Denison,TX.
Cammy is survived by her Companion, Larry Roetker of Whitesboro,TX. Her three children: Son ,Jerry Love Jr. of Pottsboro,TX, Daughter, Carrie Love of Valley View, TX , Daughter, Shelia Kimball and Husband Kevin of Enid, OK. 17 Grandkids, as well as 8 Great Grandkids. Her father, Gilbert Reed and Wife Roxzan of Kingston, OK, Brother, Rickey Reed and Wife Carla of Whitesboro, TX, Sister, Loraine Robledo and Husband Isreal of Whitesboro, TX and Sister, Amanda Reed of Tennessee. She had numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that became family.
