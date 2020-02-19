|
Candy went home to be with her parents early Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 at her residence in Spring, Texas. Memory Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Prayers and memories will be shared by family members at the service.
Candy was born on the 4th of July in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Ben Adair Victory and Naomi Ruth Victory, both who preceded her in death, December 19, 2000 and May 8, 2011. She attended Baylor University where she fell in love with Literature and Drama. Candy worked at Theater Three in the children's department after college. She assisted with plays, even acting in some as well. Candy later worked for TickeTron in Arlington, which eventually became Ticketmaster. She relocated to Houston and worked as the Event Creator for over 25 years. Candy enjoyed working in an artistic atmosphere where she could divulge her love for Drama, music, theater; all the things she loved in college. Memories of her will be cherished always.
Candy is survived by her sister, Benita Jill Verinder and husband Wesley Herbert of Spring, Texas; nephew, Johnathan Wesley Verinder and wife Lisa Marie; great nephew Benjamin Robert Verinder; and great niece Naomi Marie Verinder, all of Webster, Texas.
The family will greet friends at Wise Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time.
Memorial donations may be made in Candy's honor to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020