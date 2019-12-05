Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Carl Edward Howe


1945 - 2019
Carl Edward Howe Obituary
On Thursday, December 3, 2019 the Lord called long time Denison resident, Carl Edward Howe, 74, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Howe was born January 9, 1945 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Jim and Alma (Bates) Howe. He married the love of his life, Sherry Baker. Carl was a honest and hardworking roofer. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting. He loved his family and spending time with them. Carl will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Carl leaves behind his beloved family, daughter, Dorcas Barnes, sons, Carl Howe Jr and John Howe, three granddaughters, and one grandson, sisters, Helen Stoff and Suzy Strawn and brother, Frank Howe. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sherry Howe, son, James Howe, brothers, John Howe, George Howe, Jessie Howe, and sisters, Lou Inman and Odimae Cobb.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home. Following the visitation Mr. Howe will be cremated according to his wishes and will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fishrfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
