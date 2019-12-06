Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Carl Edward Howe


1945 - 2019
Carl Edward Howe Obituary
Carl Edward Howe, 74, of Cartwright, died Thursday, December 3, 2019 in Cartwright.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Following the visitation, Mr. Howe will be cremated according to his wishes and laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
He is survived by his daughter, Dorcas Barnes; sons, Carl Howe Jr., and John Howe; sisters, Helen Stoff, and Suzy Strawn; brother, Frank Howe; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019
