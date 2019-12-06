|
|
|
Carl Edward Howe, 74, of Cartwright, died Thursday, December 3, 2019 in Cartwright.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Following the visitation, Mr. Howe will be cremated according to his wishes and laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
He is survived by his daughter, Dorcas Barnes; sons, Carl Howe Jr., and John Howe; sisters, Helen Stoff, and Suzy Strawn; brother, Frank Howe; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019