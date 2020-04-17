Home

Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Leonard Cemetery
Leonard, TX
View Map
Resources
CARL GENE TURNER Obituary
TRENTON–Mr. Carl G. Turner, 75, of Trenton, TX died on Tuesday, April 7,2020 at his residence.
A public visitation will be held Friday, April 17th, from 10AM-6PM at Cravens Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 18th, at the Leonard Cemetery in Leonard.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Turner; his Children Coretta Bayiha, Charlotte Igwa (Keith) Laquita Turner (Mark), Janice Titus, Felicia Turner, and Cassandra Summer, siblings; Margaret Jones, Julie Smith (Don), and Joe Bill Turner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020
