Carl J. Weaver, age 81, passed away Sunday morning, May 31, his devoted daughter by his side, after a short illness. Carl was a kindhearted, gracious man with a quick wit, and adventuresome personality. He was a friendly, people-person who could hold a conversation with anybody; and often did. Carl loved to travel, was well-read, and enjoyed golf. He loved his family and friends deeply, and never missed an opportunity to help others.
Carl (papa) played an active and vital role in the lives of his granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsey, and counted it one of his greatest joys and accomplishments.
Carl was born April 25, 1939, in Marshfield, Missouri, to Olen and Alma Weaver. He was the second of five children. In 1958, he graduated from Elkland high school and joined the Navy. After completing basic training, Carl returned home and, on December 29, 1958 eloped with the love of his life, Mida Margaret Wilson. Carl and Mida then moved to San Diego, California where Carl was stationed as an Aviation Electrician on air craft carriers. After Carl's discharge from the Navy. they moved to Springfield, Missouri to be near family. In 1963, their daughter, Carla, was born.
Carl started his 27-year career as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in Springfield, Missouri. He quickly worked his way up and retired as Postmaster of Joplin, Missouri in 1992. In 1993, realizing he was too young to retire, Carl and Mida earned their real estate licenses and started a successful real estate business. They continued the business after moving to Denison, Texas in 1995, to be near their granddaughter.
In Sherman, Carl was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he served as deacon.
Carl and Mida, along with good friends Jim and Suzie Thornton, led the Sunday School ministry at the Renaissance Retirement Center in Sherman for 19 years.
In addition to his service at First Baptist in Sherman, Texas, Carl served as deacon and Sunday School teacher at Westport Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri; and Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin, Missouri. Carl served as President of the Springfield and Joplin, Missouri Kiwanis Clubs and the Pottsboro, Texas Kiwanis Club. He served as National Association of Postal Supervisor Auxiliary as president and officer, band booster officer, youth symphony officer and chaperone and numerous other community organizations such as Chamber of Commerce's.
Carl is survived by his daughter Carla Fanning of Sherman; granddaughters Lauren Fanning of Oklahoma City, and Lindsey Fanning of Sherman; sister Glenda Augustine of Springfield; sister Carolyn Bousman and husband, Frank, of Springfield; sister Shirley Spiva and husband, Emmitt, of Springfield; brother-in-law Loren Bryant of Niangua, Mo.; brother-in-law Doren Bryant and wife, Judy, of Willard, Mo. and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Mida; son, Jeffery Lynn; parents, Olen and Alma Weaver, brother James Weaver; and sister-in-law Wanda Bryant.
The family thanks Dr. Ted Truly, Internist, for his tenacious and fantastic care of Carl through the years; and Brookdale Willows Assisted Living Community for their outstanding care, and loving role in Carl's life.
Services are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Visitation is Wednesday, June 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home. Services are 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, at First Baptist Church in Sherman, with interment immediately following at West Hill Cemetery. To sign the register book online, please go to www.waldofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Baptist Church, Sherman, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.