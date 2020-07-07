CARL MCFARLAND

Carl Guy McFarland age 57 born December 29,1962 went home to be with the Lord June 12, 2020 in Lawton after a tough battle with cancer.

Carl was born in Lawton. He made his way to Denison, TX. where he started a family and his own business Cam's Paint & Body. He was a mechanic and worked all his life between Lawton and North Texas. He has many friends and family who will miss him greatly.

He leaves behind wife Vernie Taylor of Lawton; father Carl C. McFarland and wife Phyllis and brother Regan McFarland all of Norman; daughter Cherish Perry & Husband Eddrian of Sherman, TX.; daughter-in-law Christi McFarland of Southmayd, TX. Step son Dustin Curtis of Houston, TX, and 7 grandchildren who he loved dearly.

Carl is preceded in death by his mother Mary L. Bevill and his son Cam Ray McFarland. A celebration of life will be held July 11th 2-4pm at 415 SE Interstate Dr., Lawton, OK 73501.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store