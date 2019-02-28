Carla Jan (Aycock) Morris, 78, formerly of Sherman, Texas, passed away peacefully February 16, 2019. Carla was born October 8, 1940 in Rawls, Texas to the late Charles Lelynn and Oleta Marie (Hollowell) Aycock.

Carla retired from Lucent Technology as a line leader. Before moving to Indiana a couple years ago she was a long time member of the North Park Baptist Church in Texas. She had an artistic side to her such as painting, ceramics, arts and craft work. Carla loved her dogs but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Carla enjoyed life to the fullest by always having a fun time laughing, being sweet natured, gardening, and worshiping the lord. A wonderful mother and grandmother, Carla will be greatly missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Jackie Aycock and Donna Russell.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terri (Edgar) Rountree, Toni (Jeff) Britton, and Kelly (Lori) Morris; a brother, David Aycock; grandchildren, Sean, Justin, Laci, Hannah, Damon, Austin, Whitney, McKenna, Aidan; five step-grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate the life of Carla Jan Morris on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10 to 11 a.m., in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. A second memorial service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Baptist Chuch Whitewright: 205 West Walnut, Whitewright, Texas 75491. Burial will be at Frontier Red Hill Cemetery, Van Zandt County, Texas. While flowers are welcome a memorial contribution may be made to Fannin Pregnancy Care Center: P.O. Box 584, Bonham, Texas 75418 Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary