Carla Jean Vinson was born December 1, 1956 to Elmer Franklin Vinson and Dorothy Jean (Pyles) in Bonham Texas. She passed away Wednesday, June 3 at her home. She attended school in Bailey, Texas then later transferred to Bonham where she graduated BHS Class of 1974.

Carla was employed by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of TX for almost 20 years. She worked as an instructor in Bonham, Richardson and Maryland for most of those years. She fondly talked about the people she knew and grew to love at this job and called them all ""Her Kids"". She was well respected in her profession.



She was of the Christian faith. She loved the Lord and would share her testimony with everyone. She was saved and baptized at the Bailey Baptist Church and was heavily involved there singing in the choir and brought many specials with her beautiful voice.

Carla loved unconditionally and with all of her heart. She never missed a chance to support and encourage everyone who knew her. She just simply loved and gave so much of herself to so many. She could walk in a room and light it up with her beautiful smile and presence. You were always happy and excited to see her coming.

Carla was in a very special relationship with Jeff Becker, who was the love of her life. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed singing, loved music, family gatherings and her bike rides with Jeff.



She is survived by Jeff Becker of Hickory Creek, her two children, Cody Couzens and Casi (Couzens) Norton and husband Chad Norton of Sherman. Two grandchildren, Faith Norton and Ayden Norton. Her mother Jean Latimer and (PawBob) Latimer of Bonham. Three sisters, Cheryl Cox and husband Chuck of Aledo. Pam Nelms and husband Kelly. Channon Simpson and husband Matt all of Bonham. Nieces and Nephews, Clayton Cox and wife Cassandra, Caleb Cox, Callie Hissam and husband Jonathan. Wes Howard and wife Adriane, Justin Nelms and wife Bethanie and John Nelms. Collin Bennett and Samantha Bennett, Keeton Simpson, Kala Simpson, Garrett Simpson and Adam Simpson. And several great nieces and nephews whom she adored.



She is preceded in death by her father Franklin Vinson. Carla will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7th at 11:00 am at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, TX. Family visitation will begin before the service from 9:30 to 11:00. Burial will follow at Edhube Hampton Cemetery.



Officiating will be Brother-in-law, Chuck Cox and Nephew, Wesley Howard.



Pallbearers: Clayton Cox, Caleb Cox, Jonathan Hissam, Wesley Howard, Justin Nelms, John Nelms, Collin Bennett, Keeton Simpson, Garrett Simpson



