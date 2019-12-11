Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Haywood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Weldon Haywood


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos Weldon Haywood Obituary
Carlos Weldon Haywood, of Sherman, Texas, was born in Tulip, Texas on November 11, 1929 to Noble Alexander Haywood and Grace Smith Haywood. He passed into eternity on December 7, 2019 in Nocona, Texas, surrounded by his family. He had just turned 90. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Lewis Haywood, and his grandson Lee Edward Haywood.


Carlos was a staff sergeant with the US Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He had a long successful career as a salesman, manager, and district manager for White's Home and Auto. He finished his working career at BI-LO Wholesale in Denison, Texas at the age of 81, where he sold auto parts in Texas and Oklahoma. He was a proud member of the Optimist Club and the Lion's Club. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tom Bean.


He is survived by his wife, Patricia Haywood of Sherman, son, Thomas Haywood of Sherman, daughter, Anita Haywood Brown and husband, Carl of Sherman, son, Lee Haywood and wife, Piper of Shreveport, Louisiana, and son, Donny Haywood and wife, Christi of Nocona, Texas. Grandsons Joshua Brown and wife Danielle, Jacob Brown, and Jonathan Haywood. Granddaughters Stephanie Haywood, Jennifer Cooper and husband Andrew, Julie Brown, Amanda Burkel and husband Yale, Heather Haywood, Brianna Pelt and husband Corey, Cortney Sampert and husband Thomas, Megan Haywood, Cassidy Berry and husband Malik, Emily Haywood, Kelly Haywood, and Kristin Haywood. 16 Great-Grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th, at 4pm at the First United Methodist Church of Tom Bean.

Flowers may be sent to our home in Nocona, 206 Grayson, Nocona, Texas 76255, or Anita's home in Sherman, 672 Ridgeview Dr., Sherman, Texas 75090 or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to SEEK Camp, PO Box 328, Nocona, Texas 76255.

Condolences may registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -