Carlos Weldon Haywood, of Sherman, Texas, was born in Tulip, Texas on November 11, 1929 to Noble Alexander Haywood and Grace Smith Haywood. He passed into eternity on December 7, 2019 in Nocona, Texas, surrounded by his family. He had just turned 90. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Lewis Haywood, and his grandson Lee Edward Haywood.
Carlos was a staff sergeant with the US Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He had a long successful career as a salesman, manager, and district manager for White's Home and Auto. He finished his working career at BI-LO Wholesale in Denison, Texas at the age of 81, where he sold auto parts in Texas and Oklahoma. He was a proud member of the Optimist Club and the Lion's Club. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tom Bean.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Haywood of Sherman, son, Thomas Haywood of Sherman, daughter, Anita Haywood Brown and husband, Carl of Sherman, son, Lee Haywood and wife, Piper of Shreveport, Louisiana, and son, Donny Haywood and wife, Christi of Nocona, Texas. Grandsons Joshua Brown and wife Danielle, Jacob Brown, and Jonathan Haywood. Granddaughters Stephanie Haywood, Jennifer Cooper and husband Andrew, Julie Brown, Amanda Burkel and husband Yale, Heather Haywood, Brianna Pelt and husband Corey, Cortney Sampert and husband Thomas, Megan Haywood, Cassidy Berry and husband Malik, Emily Haywood, Kelly Haywood, and Kristin Haywood. 16 Great-Grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many loved ones.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th, at 4pm at the First United Methodist Church of Tom Bean.
Flowers may be sent to our home in Nocona, 206 Grayson, Nocona, Texas 76255, or Anita's home in Sherman, 672 Ridgeview Dr., Sherman, Texas 75090 or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to SEEK Camp, PO Box 328, Nocona, Texas 76255.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019