Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Tom Bean, TX
Carlos Weldon Haywood


1929 - 2019
Carlos Weldon Haywood Obituary
Carlos Weldon Haywood, 90, of Sherman, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Nocona, TX.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Tom Bean.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Haywood of Sherman; sons, Thomas Haywood of Sherman, Lee Haywood of Shreveport, LA, and Donny Haywood of Nocona; daughter, Anita Haywood Brown of Sherman; fifteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-granddchildren.
Flowers may be sent to our home in Nocona, 206 Grayson, Nocona, Texas 76255, or Anita's home in Sherman, 672 Ridgeview Dr. ,Sherman, Texas 75090 or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to SEEK Camp, PO Box 328, Nocona, Texas 76255.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019
