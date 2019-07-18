Carlton Drake Swenson, 57 of Bonham passed away June 30, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. He has gone to be with his mom as they have been such a great team for the last 35 years. Carlton was born Dec. 12, 1961 in Dallas to Ronald Gene Swenson and Betty Lou (Lee) Swenson. As a child Carlton was as mischievous as they come, always running, jumping and chasing. Carlton became ill with spinal meningitis around the age of 4, but recovered fully having to learn how to walk all over again. It was several years later when it was discovered that the illness had also left him completely deaf in 1 ear and legally deaf in the other. Still….no slowing him down. Carlton went to schools in Dallas, Richardson, Pottsboro and his senior year in Bonham where he graduated in 1980.

During Carlton's school years he participated in Athletics, excelling in Track, he LOVED to run!

Carlton lived his last 35 plus years unable to walk due to a diving accident that left him paralyzed. Carlton quickly realized just how full his heart and brain were. His memory and recollect was remarkable, always being picked first for Trivial Pursuit. Carlton was liked by everyone who met him. His courage, kindness and positive demeanor were admired by many. He was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his Uncles Robert Lee and Mike Swenson. Left to miss him, included brothers, Michael Swenson (Alice), and Eric Swenson; sister, Daphne Gammons (Rodney); niece, Candace Cooper (Shawn); nephews, Justin Swenson, Kris Gammons (Brianna), and Marvin Swenson. Along with aunts, Betty Swenson, Karen Carrithers (Don), Marvene Swenson, Carla Gonzales (Nick), Janelle Kokel (Kenneth), Mary Lee, and numerous cousins and friends.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a celebration of life being held at a later date.

