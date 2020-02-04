|
Carlton Nelson, 88, of Denison, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Nelson is survived by his family, wife, Peggy Nelson of Denison, TX; children, Sandy Harwood of Blue Mound, WI; Richard Taylor of Denison, TX; Gail and Brad Hendrickson of Pardeeville, WI; Wanda Wible of Denison, TX; Robert and Debra Taylor of Houston, TX; Ronald and Connie Nelson of New Berlin, WI; Karla and Greg Beers of Fall River, WI; Mike and Cathy Nelson of Denison, TX; Kim and Todd Herzberg of Neenah, WI; Joe and Kris Nelson of Pardeeville, WI; 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; brother, Eddy Ray of Granite City, IL; sisters, Claudelle Mitchell, Francis Ann Nelson, and Genie Tedford all of Granite City, IL .
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Eddie Horn officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Humane Society of Grayson County.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020