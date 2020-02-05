|
Carlton Nelson, 88, of Denison, entered into eternal life Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Nelson was born May 1, 1931 in Dover, Tennessee, the son of Trenton and Sally (Gafford) Nelson. He married the love of his life, Peggy McRae. Carlton served his country proudly in the U. S. Army, as a Paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Parachute Glider Infantry. Upon returning home he went to work for many years for ALKAR, where he specialized in welding and sheet metal fabrication. He was also an excellent in carpentry and construction. His retirement years was spent driving a school bus for Denison ISD. Carlton was a faithful Christian, who gave his life to Christ and was a member of East Baptist Church in Denison. Carlton had many talents and hobbies, he loved raising calves, sheep, goats and chickens. He enjoyed working around the farm, tinkering in his barn, and working on his old trucks and tractors. Carlton loved spending time with his family and his dogs, Clyde, Barney and Mutzie, and talking to other veterans about their military service. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Nelson leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Peggy Nelson of Denison, TX; children, Sandy Harwood of Blue Mound, WI; Richard Taylor of Denison, TX; Gail and Brad Hendrickson of Pardeeville, WI; Wanda Wible of Denison, TX; Robert and Debra Taylor of Houston, TX; Ronald and Connie Nelson of New Berlin, WI; Karla and Greg Beers of Fall River, WI; Mike and Cathy Nelson of Denison, TX; Kim and Todd Herzberg of Neenah, WI; Joe and Kris Nelson of Pardeeville, WI; 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; brother, Eddy Ray of Granite City, IL; sisters, Claudelle Mitchell of Granite City, IL; Francis Ann Nelson of Granite City, IL; and Genie Tedford of Granite City, IL .
Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Trenton Nelson and Sally Gafford, son, Ricky Nelson and his mother, Zelma Nelson, grandson, Trenton Ira Hendrickson, brother, Bob Nelson, sisters, Bonnie Lou Sexton, Lucille Imagene Ray and son-in-law, Naman Harwood.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Eddie Horn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Carl personally requested that donations be made to the Humane Society of Grayson County.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020