VAN ALSTYNE– Longtime Van Alstyne, resident Carol Peek passed away after a brief illness on March 18, 2020, at Texoma Healthcare Center, Sherman, Texas.
Carol was born February 26, 1940 in Alvin, Texas to Eugene W. and Flora H. (Steelman) Loftin.
Her formative years she spent growing up in Texas, Louisiana, California and Oklahoma. She graduated from High School in Rush Springs, Oklahoma class of 1957.
Carol attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, OK, Eastern Oklahoma A&M College in Wilburton, OK, and completed undergraduate studies at East Central Oklahoma State University in Ada, OK earning bachelor's degree in Sociology. Later she earned a master's degree in Sociology from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma. She taught sociology as an associate professor at Oklahoma State and East Central Oklahoma State Universities. After earning her master's degree, she taught as a professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma.
On August 20, 1966, Carol married William A. Peek Jr. in Ada, Oklahoma. They made homes in Ada and Durant, Oklahoma; Hobbs, New Mexico; and Van Alstyne. Both parents and her husband preceded her in death.
Carol is survived by two brothers Dana Loftin and wife Amanda of Henderson, Nevada; Robert Loftin and wife Linda of Weskan, Kansas. Other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as, her good friend Brenda Adams of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020