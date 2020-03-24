Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL PEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN (LOFTIN) PEEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANN (LOFTIN) PEEK Obituary
VAN ALSTYNE– Longtime Van Alstyne, resident Carol Peek passed away after a brief illness on March 18, 2020, at Texoma Healthcare Center, Sherman, Texas.
Carol was born February 26, 1940 in Alvin, Texas to Eugene W. and Flora H. (Steelman) Loftin.
Her formative years she spent growing up in Texas, Louisiana, California and Oklahoma. She graduated from High School in Rush Springs, Oklahoma class of 1957.
Carol attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, OK, Eastern Oklahoma A&M College in Wilburton, OK, and completed undergraduate studies at East Central Oklahoma State University in Ada, OK earning bachelor's degree in Sociology. Later she earned a master's degree in Sociology from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma. She taught sociology as an associate professor at Oklahoma State and East Central Oklahoma State Universities. After earning her master's degree, she taught as a professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma.
On August 20, 1966, Carol married William A. Peek Jr. in Ada, Oklahoma. They made homes in Ada and Durant, Oklahoma; Hobbs, New Mexico; and Van Alstyne. Both parents and her husband preceded her in death.
Carol is survived by two brothers Dana Loftin and wife Amanda of Henderson, Nevada; Robert Loftin and wife Linda of Weskan, Kansas. Other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as, her good friend Brenda Adams of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -