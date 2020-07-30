1/
CAROL DIANE BULLOCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Diane Bullock, age 63, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Bullock is survived by her family, husband, Dirk Bullock, daughter, Stephanie Canaday, mother, Billie Armstrong, siblings, Terry Armstrong, Michael Armstrong, Doris Buffington, Steve Armstrong, Daniel Armstrong, Greta Brock, Gena Brown.
Mrs. Bullock was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved