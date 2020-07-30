Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Diane Bullock, age 63, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mrs. Bullock is survived by her family, husband, Dirk Bullock, daughter, Stephanie Canaday, mother, Billie Armstrong, siblings, Terry Armstrong, Michael Armstrong, Doris Buffington, Steve Armstrong, Daniel Armstrong, Greta Brock, Gena Brown.

Mrs. Bullock was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

