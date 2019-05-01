|
Carol Jean Bradley, 69, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at her Van Alstyne home .
In keeping with Carol's wishes her body has been donated to science. Her family is planning a Memorial in Carol's honor for June in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter Ginger Wheeler and husband Chris of Van Alstyne and sons Todd Bradley of Van Alstyne and Cody Bradley and wife Rachel of Haltom City; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings Grace Christine Minnis of Kalkaska, Michigan and Forrest Slagle of Ayer, Mass.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
