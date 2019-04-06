|
Carol Jean (Hoppes) Van Hoorebeke ) age 85 went to be with the lord on 4/5/2019.
Born in Parsons Ks she also lived in Wichita, Daytona Beach Fl. She had been a Denison resident since 1978.
A member of Waples Methodist Church , Carol was also very active in the Denison High School booster club for many years and was president for 3 years.
Preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Glenn Hoppes and three brothers .
Carol is survived by her husband of 67 years, Howard Van Hoorebeke; daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Mark Alexander, Moore OK; daughter Kim Williams of Denison; four grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.
Carol will be laid to rest in Parsons KS.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Denison High School in her name
Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019