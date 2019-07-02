On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Carol Marie Crawford, 83, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home in Denison.

Mrs. Crawford was born June 23, 1936 in Drumwright, Oklahoma the daughter of Lee and Grace (Handley) Hardy. She married the love of her life, James Crawford on July 23, 1954. Carol had many talents but the one she enjoyed the most was sewing. For years she was a member of Stitch and Sew in Grayson County and used her talents to benefit children and those in need. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to spend time with them and to travel. Carol will always be remembered for being the life of the party, with her wonderful sense of humor and her compassion for others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Crawford is survived by her beloved family, husband, James Crawford of Denison; sons, Van Crawford and wife, Jan of Exeter, CA, Casey Crawford and wife, Amy of Prosper; daughter, Michelle Wood of Denison; sister, Katherine Dean of Denison, TX; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents L.O. Hardy and Grace Hardy.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 2, 2019