Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Carol Marie Crawford


1936 - 2019
Carol Marie Crawford Obituary
Carol Marie Crawford, 83, of Denison, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. A family visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m.
She is survived by her husband, James Crawford of Denison; sons, Van Crawford of Exeter, CA, and Casey Crawford of Prosper; daughter, Michelle Wood of Denison; sister, Katherine Dean of Denison; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 3, 2019
