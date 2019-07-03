|
Carol Marie Crawford, 83, of Denison, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. A family visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m.
She is survived by her husband, James Crawford of Denison; sons, Van Crawford of Exeter, CA, and Casey Crawford of Prosper; daughter, Michelle Wood of Denison; sister, Katherine Dean of Denison; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 3, 2019