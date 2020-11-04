Carol Nola (Rattan) Smith, 78, of Oak Ridge, Texas died on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

To allow the public to pay their respects at their own leisure, Mrs. Smith will lie in state from 2:00 to 7:00 pm at Oak Ridge Church of Christ on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Oak Ridge Church of Christ, 10368 East FM 1550, Ladonia, Texas with the funeral service to follow. Clint Norwood will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Honey Grove, Texas.

All attendees are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Church of Christ, 11372 East FM 1550, Honey Grove, Texas 75446 or the Oak Ridge Cemetery Association, 761 CR 3475, Honey Grove, Texas 75446.

