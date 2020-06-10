Carol Sue "Susie" Spradling, went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 5, 2020, after her long battle with renal disease.
She was born March 29, 1957 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Doyle and Martha Beaver. She grew up in Muskogee and graduated from Denison High School. Susie married Denmon Doyle Spradling in 1975. She loved spending time with her family, and having her sisters tag along. In her leisure time she attended car races, enjoyed hanging out with her grandbabies and being outdoors.
Susie is survived by her mother, Martha Rigsby Stringer, step mother, Linda Beaver, daughters, Amanda and husband, Jeff Hill; Ashley and husband, Eric Johnson; grandchildren, Aaron Groves, Ashton Spradling, Aden Johnson, Austin Deegan Durham Hill, Archer Johnson, Kasyn Edwards Hill; sisters, Debra Beaver, Tammy and husband, Andy Boyd; brother, Danny Beaver; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of very close friends.
Susie was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Wayne Beaver, step father, Kenneth Eugene Stringer, two precious baby boys, Aaron Doyle Spradling and Andrew Paul Spradling, grandparents, Arch and Rosa Beaver, Homer and Mabel Rigsby, and nephew, Mark Beaver Armstrong.
She will be remembered as an indescribable mother, loving Gigi, and one of a kind sister. Susie faced more battles then anyone person should ever have to face. "She was a strong woman, who fought the good fight and finished the race."
Family night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Promiseland Church. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13th at Promiseland Church.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fishere Funeral Home in Denison.
"Please consider becoming an organ donor, and help save a life."
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.