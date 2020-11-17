1/
CAROL WEST
Carol West, a precious soul, left this life and joined her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 13, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Durant, Oklahoma on October 31, 1943 to James Hubert Lee and Bertha (Bates) Lee.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday November 16th at the Highland Cemetery Pavilion, in Durant, Oklahoma with Rev. Marilyn West officiating.
Mrs. West is survived by three children, Stanley, Monica and Kim; by her five precious grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
