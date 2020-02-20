Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800

CAROLE JEANNE STEPHENS

CAROLE JEANNE STEPHENS Obituary
Carole Jeanne Stephens, 80, of Whitesboro, Texas entered into her eternal home on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, John Stephens of Whitesboro; son, Mark A. Wright of Washington; son, Michael D. Wright of Washington; son Daren Wright of Denton; daughter Carolyn J. Stephens of Lake Kiowa; step-daughter, Kelley Stephens of Whitesboro; step-son, Randy Stephens of Era; 13 grandchildren, and many beloved great-grandchildren.
Funeral services honoring Carole will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 21,2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Randy Stephens, Mark Wright, and Steve Hooper. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020
