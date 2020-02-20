|
Carole Jeanne Stephens, 80, of Whitesboro, Texas entered into her eternal home on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, John Stephens of Whitesboro; son, Mark A. Wright of Washington; son, Michael D. Wright of Washington; son Daren Wright of Denton; daughter Carolyn J. Stephens of Lake Kiowa; step-daughter, Kelley Stephens of Whitesboro; step-son, Randy Stephens of Era; 13 grandchildren, and many beloved great-grandchildren.
Funeral services honoring Carole will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 21,2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Randy Stephens, Mark Wright, and Steve Hooper. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020