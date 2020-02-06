|
|
SHERMAN–Graveside funeral services for Carole Sue Cooper will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 7 at Friendship Cemetery. Charles Worley will officiate. Mrs. Cooper, 69, surrounded by her family passed away Sunday, February 2 at Texoma Medical Center.
Carole was born April 21, 1950 in Sherman to the late Thomas Wade Smith and Mary Bess (Hazelwood) Smith. As a Sherman teen, Carole loved to drag race in her powder blue Pontiac GTO, enjoyed music and spending time with family. She was proud to be a senior flight attendant for Laredo air, flying in Texas and Mexico. After retiring as a flight attendant, Carole was a vivacious part of the banking community spanning two decades in Corpus Christi, Plano, and Frisco.
In her later years Mrs. Cooper enjoyed spending time with her grandson J.J., gambling online, and visiting with friends and family whom she dearly loved. She is survived by one son, James Darren Cooper and wife Kelly of Prosper; daughter, Brandy Nikole Cooper of Dallas; three grandchildren, Mia, Sawyer, and John James; her aunt, Betty Martin of Sherman; two nieces, Stephanie Y'barbo and Michelle Smith; nephew, Steven Wade Smith; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Joe Smith.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Jan Austin and Mary Walters for their friendship and the exceptional care they provided to Carole in her declining health. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020