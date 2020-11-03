1/
CAROLYN ANNETTE COLLMAN
1942 - 2020
Carolyn Annette Collman, 78, of Whitesboro, Texas was called home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Carolyn was born on March 29, 1942 in Sherman, Texas to Royal and Burlee (Holsenbeck) Sons. She graduated from Denison high school and went on to study at San Diego Southwestern University. She worked for the Denison Health Department for seven years. Carolyn was an avid collector and loved collecting dolls, cookbooks and Fenton Glassware. She loved flowers, cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Collman; son, Brett Collman and wife, Lisa; daughter, Patti Collman; grandchildren, Brian Collman, Kevin Collman, Jennelle Nelson, Shawn Nelson, Mandi Warner and Lance Borgner; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Collman, cousin, Melba Cannaday; and niece, Holly.
Carolyn was preceded in death by mother, Burlee Sons and grandmother, Mathilda Holsenbeck.
A graveside service honoring Carolyn will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro on Monday, November 2, 2020.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
NOV
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
