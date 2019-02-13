Home

Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Calera, OK
Carolyn (Sexton) Brown


Carolyn (Sexton) Brown Obituary
Carolyn Sexton Brown, 74, died at her home in Denison on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Garden City, Kansas on January 2, 1945, the daughter of W.R. and Nita (Kelly) Sexton.
She attended school in Denison, was a homemaker and member of Trinity Lighthouse Church.
She is survived by her son, Billy Joe Sexton and his wife, Melody of Denison; daughters, Lourra Waggoner Johnson and her husband, Corey of Sherman and Brandy Waggoner and her partner, Lyndon Butler of Denison; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Billy Ray Sexton and Robert Lee Sexton
Family visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Calera, OK. Reverend Raymond England will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at
www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019
