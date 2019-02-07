Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Elaine Bates


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Elaine Bates Obituary
The family of Carolyn Elaine Bates will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at Waldo Funeral Home. Mrs. Bates, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center.
Carolyn was born April 25, 1953 in Sherman to the late Erna and Winnie (Barbee) Mayes. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1971 and married Jerry Bates in 1976 in Durant. Carolyn worked for twenty years as a partner with Jerry at The Sign Machine. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and taking cruises with her family.
Mrs. Bates is survived by her husband Jerry of Sherman; three daughters Crystal Fuselier of Plano, Priscilla Arnold of Pottsboro, and Tiffany Bates of Sherman; four grandchildren, Preston Fuselier, Kayton Arnold, Kaycee Arnold, and Barrett Wynn; and one brother, Gordon Mayes of Sherman. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Ronald Mayes.
Memorials may be made to the . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.