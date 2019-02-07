The family of Carolyn Elaine Bates will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at Waldo Funeral Home. Mrs. Bates, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center.

Carolyn was born April 25, 1953 in Sherman to the late Erna and Winnie (Barbee) Mayes. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1971 and married Jerry Bates in 1976 in Durant. Carolyn worked for twenty years as a partner with Jerry at The Sign Machine. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and taking cruises with her family.

Mrs. Bates is survived by her husband Jerry of Sherman; three daughters Crystal Fuselier of Plano, Priscilla Arnold of Pottsboro, and Tiffany Bates of Sherman; four grandchildren, Preston Fuselier, Kayton Arnold, Kaycee Arnold, and Barrett Wynn; and one brother, Gordon Mayes of Sherman. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Ronald Mayes.

Memorials may be made to the . Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019