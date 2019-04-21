Carolyn Gail Merrell, 71, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mrs. Merrell was born April 7, 1948 in Bonham, Texas the daughter of Lucian and Desi (Onie) Winn. She was a 1989 graduate of Grayson College Nursing Program. After many years, as an RN, she retired from Texoma Medical Center. She was recently working as night house supervisor for Carrius Specialty Hospital. She dedicated her life in service to her patients and had great respect and admiration for the doctors, nurses and staff who worked beside her as she fulfilled her love of caring for others. She had many hobbies and talents, she enjoyed decorating cakes, sewing, gardening and shopping on Amazon. Carolyn loved her family and the Lord. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Denison. Carolyn will be remembered for her kind, loving nature, wonderful sense of humor, and her deep sense of compassion. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

Carolyn leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Mike Merrell of Denison, TX; sons, Scott Larrentree and wife Angel of Cartwright, OK; James Davis and wife, Teresa of Denison, TX; daughters, Traci Rodriquez and husband, Greg of Denison, TX; Christy Mereado and husband, Pedro of Dickerson, TX; Rebecca Jones and husband, Calvin of Garland, TX; Debbie McDaniel and husband, Eddie of Durant, OK; 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sister, Lynn Budno of Cartwright, OK and brother, Lucian Winn Jr. of Ft. Worth, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rosa Payton, and grandson, Dalton Counts.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Jamie bird and Rev. Jim Branscum officiating. Interment will follow in Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019