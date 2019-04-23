|
|
|
Carolyn Gail Merrell, 71, of Denison, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church. Brother Jamie Bird and Rev. Jim Bransum will officiate. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Merrell of Denison; sons, Scott Larrentree of Cartwright, Okla, James Davis of Denison; daughters, Traci Rodriquez of Denison, Christy Mereado of Dickerson, Rebecca Jones of Garland, Debbie McDaniel of Durant, OK; sister Lynn Budno of Cartwright, Okla; brother, Lucian Winn Jr. of Ft. Worth; fourteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019
