EL PASO–Carolyn Hopper, 62, of El Paso, formerly of Denison, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso.

She is survived by son Robert Hopper, Jr. and wife Holly of Bonham, daughter Elizabeth Hopper of Tom Bean. Grandchildren Ella Hopper of Tom Bean, Hayden Hopper and Hayley Hopper of Bonham.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Perches Funeral Home in El Paso.

