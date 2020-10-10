1/
CAROLYN LOUISE RAMSEY
Carolyn Louise Ramsey, age 77, of Denison, TX passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, of Monday, October 5, 2020. Carolyn was born on August 21, 1943 in Fannin County TX.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Stephanie Ramsey of Sherman, TX, her nephew; Kenny Early, two grandnieces; two grandchildren, other extended family & friends.
The family is planning a service later with the date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
