Carolyn Louise Ramsey, age 77, of Denison, TX passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, of Monday, October 5, 2020. Carolyn was born on August 21, 1943 in Fannin County TX.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Stephanie Ramsey of Sherman, TX, her nephew; Kenny Early, two grandnieces; two grandchildren, other extended family & friends.

The family is planning a service later with the date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store