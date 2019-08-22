Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkview Church of Christ
815 S. Dewey Ave.
Sherman, TX
Carolyn (Luke) Polk


1955 - 2019
Carolyn (Luke) Polk Obituary
Carolyn Luke Polk, the daughter of the late Clyde C. Luke, Sr. and Harriett A. Luke. Carolyn's journey of life began on August 24,1955 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the third-born child of six children and raised in Sherman, TX.
She graduated from Sherman High School in 1975 and soon after moved to St. Paul, MN to raise her family and work. Carolyn was a great mother, loving grandmother, and a wonderful sister. She returned to Sherman, TX in 2000 and settled down with former high school friend Terry Polk.
She attended church at an early age at Payne Chapel and later became a member of the body of MLK and Parkview Church of Christ. Carolyn was considered a comedian among friends who never met a stranger.  She enjoyed walking her dog Jackie several miles a day along with gardening and frying chicken wings for her family.
God called Carolyn home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Sherman, Texas. She was 63 years old. She was preceded in death by her mother, Harriett Williams; her father, Clyde C. Luke, Sr.; her son Cornelius (Buttons) Luke, her brother Harlan Ray Luke; and sister, Amelia Jacqueline Lyons.
Carolyn Luke Polk leaves to celebrate and honor her life journey by her spouse, Terry Polk, her daughters, Tracy Rowe (Ann), Dallas, Texas, Akilah Garvin (Rod), Charlotte, North Carolina; three precious grandchildren, James Washington, Lameeka Washington, in Austin, Texas, and Ruby Joy Garvin, two sisters, Brenda Pope (Hubert), Grand Prairie, Regina Foster (Otis 'Trey'), both in Sherman, Texas; uncles, Orange Hughes, Jr., Bobby Luke; aunt Mildred Jackson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Her life will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019, 'Her Birthday', at 11 o'clock AM in the Parkview Church of Christ, 815 S. Dewey Ave. Sherman, Texas.  Bro. Welton Stoker and Bro. Jimmy Stegall will be officiating.
Carolyn will lie in repose Friday, August 23, 2019 for public visitation at Waldo Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.  You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
